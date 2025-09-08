It was a month of trials, positive changes, and results: Syrskyi revealed the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August 2025

August 2025 became a month of great challenges for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but Ukraine achieved many positive results. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, following a meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Syrskyi noted, the main efforts were aimed at deterring the enemy and inflicting the maximum possible losses on them.

It was necessary to stabilize the situation in the most threatening directions, such as Lyman, Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and at the same time - to apply active defense tactics, restore lost territories, protect our cities from enemy missile and drone attacks, and strike deep into Russia - wrote the Commander-in-Chief.

He added that at the same time, August became a month of organizational changes in the Armed Forces. The transition to a corps system is being completed, army corps are acquiring their powers, and also accepting sets of troops and areas of responsibility. According to Syrskyi, this reform is beginning to yield results, and troop management is becoming more effective and efficient.

But currently, the enemy has a threefold advantage in forces and means, and in the main areas of their efforts, they can outnumber us by four to six times. Despite this, due to the actions of the Defense Forces, the Russians were forced to postpone the offensive in Zaporizhzhia and transfer marine units to Donetsk region.

I express my deep gratitude to our officers, sergeants, and especially soldiers: their professional skills, resilience, dedication, and bravery are breaking the plans of the Russian occupiers - wrote Syrskyi.

He added that August was the month with the smallest territorial gains for the enemy in recent times - before that, it was a month when the occupiers hoped for their breakthroughs and made maximum efforts for this.

The enemy uses the tactic of "creeping" advance by small infantry groups, trying to infiltrate settlements, using the inter-positional space and avoiding combat clashes. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have their own successes. During August, control was restored over 58 sq. km of territory, and a number of settlements were liberated - Syrskyi stated, adding that in August alone, the occupiers' losses in manpower amounted to 28,790 people.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that an echeloned system for countering Russian drones is being created in Ukraine.