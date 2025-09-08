It was a month of trials, positive changes, and results: Syrskyi revealed the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August 2025

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
06:26 AM • 3844 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 13542 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 28226 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 53073 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 70017 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 77461 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 115194 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 97074 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 54265 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 58454 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.5m/s
60%
755mm
Popular news
Due to shelling of critical infrastructure, 20 settlements in Chernihiv region are without power.September 7, 10:10 PM • 7062 views
Dozens of Americans died defending Ukraine from Russian aggressionSeptember 7, 11:20 PM • 14770 views
Missile programs and drone production: Umerov announced a technological Staff meeting to strengthen defenseSeptember 8, 12:00 AM • 8344 views
Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appearedSeptember 8, 01:49 AM • 10555 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 6576 views
Publications
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 1816 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 4572 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 6698 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 115194 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 97074 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 1816 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 20671 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 25909 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 57999 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 114528 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
SWIFT

It was a month of trials, positive changes, and results: Syrskyi revealed the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1360 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the positive results of August 2025 for the Defense Forces, despite the challenges. Ukrainian military regained control over 58 sq. km of territory and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers in manpower.

It was a month of trials, positive changes, and results: Syrskyi revealed the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August 2025

August 2025 became a month of great challenges for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but Ukraine achieved many positive results. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, following a meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Syrskyi noted, the main efforts were aimed at deterring the enemy and inflicting the maximum possible losses on them.

It was necessary to stabilize the situation in the most threatening directions, such as Lyman, Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and at the same time - to apply active defense tactics, restore lost territories, protect our cities from enemy missile and drone attacks, and strike deep into Russia 

- wrote the Commander-in-Chief.

He added that at the same time, August became a month of organizational changes in the Armed Forces. The transition to a corps system is being completed, army corps are acquiring their powers, and also accepting sets of troops and areas of responsibility. According to Syrskyi, this reform is beginning to yield results, and troop management is becoming more effective and efficient.

But currently, the enemy has a threefold advantage in forces and means, and in the main areas of their efforts, they can outnumber us by four to six times. Despite this, due to the actions of the Defense Forces, the Russians were forced to postpone the offensive in Zaporizhzhia and transfer marine units to Donetsk region.

I express my deep gratitude to our officers, sergeants, and especially soldiers: their professional skills, resilience, dedication, and bravery are breaking the plans of the Russian occupiers

- wrote Syrskyi.

He added that August was the month with the smallest territorial gains for the enemy in recent times - before that, it was a month when the occupiers hoped for their breakthroughs and made maximum efforts for this.

The enemy uses the tactic of "creeping" advance by small infantry groups, trying to infiltrate settlements, using the inter-positional space and avoiding combat clashes. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have their own successes. During August, control was restored over 58 sq. km of territory, and a number of settlements were liberated

- Syrskyi stated, adding that in August alone, the occupiers' losses in manpower amounted to 28,790 people.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that an echeloned system for countering Russian drones is being created in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine