The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
02:12 PM • 15916 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 75003 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM • 124811 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

May 5, 06:08 AM • 132149 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 159714 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM • 181209 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218947 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 111026 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 104553 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103571 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Syrskyi awarded the soldiers of the 425th regiment "Skala", who are fighting in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4536 views

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" is effectively operating in the Pokrovsk direction, stabilizing the situation and intercepting the initiative. The soldiers of the regiment received honorary awards from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrskyi awarded the soldiers of the 425th regiment "Skala", who are fighting in the Pokrovsk direction

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is one of the units that effectively uses active defense tactics and destroys Russian invaders. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Currently, the unit is performing combat missions in the Pokrovsk direction. This is one of the most difficult sections of the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. However, thanks to the courage and skillful actions of the soldiers of the Defense Forces, it was possible to stabilize the situation in this operational zone in the Donetsk region and sometimes seize the tactical initiative.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a working trip to the troops, awarded servicemen of the 425th Regiment with honorary awards. Soldiers of the "Skala" Regiment received the Cross of the Brave, the Steel and Silver Crosses, as well as other departmental awards.

Through the efforts of "Skala", Ukraine has already regained control over territories captured by the enemy more than once. This was the case in 2022 in Izium, during the Kharkiv offensive operation, and this spring in the area of the village of Shevchenko near Pokrovsk

– the General Staff said in a statement.

On the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine, Zelenskyy awarded state awards to the soldiers of the SBGS30.04.25, 22:52 • 5096 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Pokrovsk
Izium
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Donetsk
