Syrskyi awarded the soldiers of the 425th regiment "Skala", who are fighting in the Pokrovsk direction

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is one of the units that effectively uses active defense tactics and destroys Russian invaders. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Currently, the unit is performing combat missions in the Pokrovsk direction. This is one of the most difficult sections of the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. However, thanks to the courage and skillful actions of the soldiers of the Defense Forces, it was possible to stabilize the situation in this operational zone in the Donetsk region and sometimes seize the tactical initiative.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a working trip to the troops, awarded servicemen of the 425th Regiment with honorary awards. Soldiers of the "Skala" Regiment received the Cross of the Brave, the Steel and Silver Crosses, as well as other departmental awards.

Through the efforts of "Skala", Ukraine has already regained control over territories captured by the enemy more than once. This was the case in 2022 in Izium, during the Kharkiv offensive operation, and this spring in the area of the village of Shevchenko near Pokrovsk – the General Staff said in a statement.

