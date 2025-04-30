On the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine, Zelenskyy awarded state awards to the soldiers of the SBGS

On the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state awards to the soldiers of the SBGS. He thanked the soldiers for their steadfastness and courage, UNN writes with reference to Zelenskyy's page on Telegram.

Details

"Today is a day of our gratitude to everyone who serves in the ranks of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. I awarded state awards to border guards on the occasion of their professional day," the president said.

The head of state noted that Ukrainian border guards, along with other soldiers of the Defense Forces, courageously defend our state, destroying enemy DRGs and controlling the situation.

Thousands of soldiers who defend our border and who, together with all other elements of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, hold the front. This is a constant counteraction to the enemy's DRG. Control over the situation and the movement of Russian forces near our border - the President emphasized.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted the activities of the border guards' intelligence and the resilience of the SBGS assault brigades.

Brilliant work of the intelligence of the State Border Guard Service. The effectiveness of units working with drones. Active actions and resilience of the assault brigades "Revenge", "Forpost", "Steel Border", "Hart" and the "DOZOR" detachment - Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked all border guard soldiers in various regions of Ukraine.

"Also – Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson border detachments and units of the Naval Guard. Border commandant's offices of rapid response of Lviv, Zhytomyr, Chop, Izmail, Volyn, Belgorod-Dniester detachments. Thank you to all our border guard soldiers!" - the head of state summed up.

Addition

The State Border Guard Service is involved in recruiting its ranks under the "Contract 18-24". All necessary issues in this regard are currently being agreed with the General Staff of the Armed Forces, said SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko.

