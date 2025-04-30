On the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine, Zelenskyy awarded state awards to the soldiers of the SBGS

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
April 30, 01:34 PM

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

April 30, 09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

April 30, 08:43 AM

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

April 30, 06:47 AM

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM
Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM
ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

On the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine, Zelenskyy awarded state awards to the soldiers of the SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

The President of Ukraine awarded state awards to the soldiers of the SBGS, thanking them for their resilience and courage. He noted their work at the front and the effectiveness of the units.

On the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine, Zelenskyy awarded state awards to the soldiers of the SBGS

On the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state awards to the soldiers of the SBGS. He thanked the soldiers for their steadfastness and courage, UNN writes with reference to Zelenskyy's page on Telegram.

Details

"Today is a day of our gratitude to everyone who serves in the ranks of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. I awarded state awards to border guards on the occasion of their professional day," the president said.

The head of state noted that Ukrainian border guards, along with other soldiers of the Defense Forces, courageously defend our state, destroying enemy DRGs and controlling the situation.

Thousands of soldiers who defend our border and who, together with all other elements of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, hold the front. This is a constant counteraction to the enemy's DRG. Control over the situation and the movement of Russian forces near our border

- the President emphasized.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted the activities of the border guards' intelligence and the resilience of the SBGS assault brigades.

Brilliant work of the intelligence of the State Border Guard Service. The effectiveness of units working with drones. Active actions and resilience of the assault brigades "Revenge", "Forpost", "Steel Border", "Hart" and the "DOZOR" detachment

- Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked all border guard soldiers in various regions of Ukraine.

"Also – Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson border detachments and units of the Naval Guard. Border commandant's offices of rapid response of Lviv, Zhytomyr, Chop, Izmail, Volyn, Belgorod-Dniester detachments. Thank you to all our border guard soldiers!" - the head of state summed up.

Addition

The State Border Guard Service is involved in recruiting its ranks under the "Contract 18-24". All necessary issues in this regard are currently being agreed with the General Staff of the Armed Forces, said SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
