“Symbolic of the times we live in.” Burbock comments on photo with Scholz

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 109859 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106823 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114823 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 117049 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 141787 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105701 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 142758 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103962 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113582 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117055 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 100540 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 124257 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 80978 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 100097 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 81802 views
02:39 PM • 109786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 141724 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 142711 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 173145 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 162689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 81802 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 100097 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 124257 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 125342 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143286 views
“Symbolic of the times we live in.” Burbock comments on photo with Scholz

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39425 views

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock commented on the photo of her allegedly ignoring Scholz's outstretched hand. The minister denied speculation that she was protesting over the blocking of aid to Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock commented on a photo in which Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reaching out to her with his hand, and she is allegedly running away from him. Some media suggested that in this way Burbock was protesting to Scholz over his blocking of aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by the German television company ZDF Heute, UNN writes.

A photoshowing the German Foreign Minister apparently ignoring Olaf Scholz's outstretched hand is being shared on social media. Thus, some media outlets began to speculate about what was happening in the picture.

Image

For example, BILD suggested that Burbock was "running away" from the chancellor  in protest of his blocking of €3 billion in aid to Ukraine. However, the minister denied this speculation.

This is more symbolic of the times we live in, when selective footage suggests something that is not really happening

- explained Burbock.

Recall 

The German Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry prepared a plan for additional military assistance to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros. Chancellor Scholz did not approve the initiative, explaining that there is sufficient funding for 2025. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

