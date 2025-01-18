“Symbolic of the times we live in.” Burbock comments on photo with Scholz

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock commented on a photo in which Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reaching out to her with his hand, and she is allegedly running away from him. Some media suggested that in this way Burbock was protesting to Scholz over his blocking of aid to Ukraine.

A photoshowing the German Foreign Minister apparently ignoring Olaf Scholz's outstretched hand is being shared on social media. Thus, some media outlets began to speculate about what was happening in the picture.

For example, BILD suggested that Burbock was "running away" from the chancellor in protest of his blocking of €3 billion in aid to Ukraine. However, the minister denied this speculation.

This is more symbolic of the times we live in, when selective footage suggests something that is not really happening - explained Burbock.

The German Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry prepared a plan for additional military assistance to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros. Chancellor Scholz did not approve the initiative, explaining that there is sufficient funding for 2025.