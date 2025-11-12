Sybiha met with Rubio during G7 meeting in Canada: discussed peace efforts

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the G7 meeting in Canada. They discussed the current situation on the battlefield, peace efforts, and specific priorities for strengthening Ukraine's defense and energy resilience, UNN reports.

Details

Sybiha stated that Ukraine appreciates President Trump's peace efforts and very effective energy sanctions against Russia.

"We must continue to increase the cost of war for Putin and his regime, forcing Russia to end the war," the Foreign Minister noted.

Sybiha also provided his American counterpart with updated information on the current situation on the battlefield, peace efforts, and specific priorities for strengthening Ukraine's defense and energy resilience.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the United States remains steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to engage in diplomatic efforts and direct dialogue with Ukraine to achieve a strong and lasting peace.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Canada's Niagara region to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. He will discuss President Trump's efforts for peace in Ukraine and Gaza, security in Haiti and Sudan, maritime security, critical minerals, and global supply chains.