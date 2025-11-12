Sybiha met with Rubio during G7 meeting in Canada: discussed peace efforts

$42.010.06
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 13005 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 16730 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 20756 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 21057 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 23246 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 39927 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62077 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81168 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 126904 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 56289 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 55772 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 30300 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 25200 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 36374 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 16928 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 36686 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 25572 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 56084 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 126913 views
UNN Lite
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films04:40 PM • 884 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 15870 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 56563 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 57532 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 33353 views
Sybiha met with Rubio during G7 meeting in Canada: discussed peace efforts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio at the G7 meeting in Canada. They discussed the situation on the battlefield, peace initiatives, and strengthening Ukraine's defense and energy resilience.

Sybiha met with Rubio during G7 meeting in Canada: discussed peace efforts

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the G7 meeting in Canada. They discussed the current situation on the battlefield, peace efforts, and specific priorities for strengthening Ukraine's defense and energy resilience, UNN reports.

Details

Sybiha stated that Ukraine appreciates President Trump's peace efforts and very effective energy sanctions against Russia.

"We must continue to increase the cost of war for Putin and his regime, forcing Russia to end the war," the Foreign Minister noted.

Sybiha also provided his American counterpart with updated information on the current situation on the battlefield, peace efforts, and specific priorities for strengthening Ukraine's defense and energy resilience.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the United States remains steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to engage in diplomatic efforts and direct dialogue with Ukraine to achieve a strong and lasting peace.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Canada's Niagara region to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. He will discuss President Trump's efforts for peace in Ukraine and Gaza, security in Haiti and Sudan, maritime security, critical minerals, and global supply chains.

Antonina Tumanova

