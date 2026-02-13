Sybiha: it is probably time to ban visa issuance to participants in Russian aggression

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the need to ban the issuance of visas to Russian military personnel and their family members. Sybiha said this during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Perhaps it is time to ban the issuance of visas to participants in Russian aggression - I mean Russian military personnel and their family members - and deprive them of the opportunity to visit Europe, Canada, and the United States. This would be truly painful for them. - Sybiha said.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that it is unrealistic to end the war between Russia and Ukraine without US President Donald Trump. He noted that Trump himself and his leadership offer a chance to accelerate peace efforts.