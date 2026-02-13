Sybiha: it is probably time to ban visa issuance to participants in Russian aggression

$42.990.04
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 13182 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 16051 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 18615 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 41197 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 56774 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 43423 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 30765 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 40938 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 65793 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Popular news
38 Verkhovna Rada deputies 'fell ill' and are on IVs due to infection - MP
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announced
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 41200 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 56778 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
France
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Sybiha: it is probably time to ban visa issuance to participants in Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the need to ban the issuance of visas to Russian military personnel and their family members. He noted that this would deprive them of the opportunity to visit Europe, Canada, and the United States.

Sybiha: it is probably time to ban visa issuance to participants in Russian aggression

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the need to ban the issuance of visas to Russian military personnel and their family members. Sybiha said this during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Perhaps it is time to ban the issuance of visas to participants in Russian aggression - I mean Russian military personnel and their family members - and deprive them of the opportunity to visit Europe, Canada, and the United States. This would be truly painful for them.

- Sybiha said.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that it is unrealistic to end the war between Russia and Ukraine without US President Donald Trump. He noted that Trump himself and his leadership offer a chance to accelerate peace efforts.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Canada
Europe
United States
Ukraine