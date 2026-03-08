Sybiha commented on Sweden's detention of the cargo ship Caffa

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to Sweden's detention of the cargo ship Caffa near Trelleborg – this vessel was on the Russian registry. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sybiha's post on the social network "X".

Details

Grateful to Sweden for decisive action against the vessel of Russia's shadow fleet Caffa. Collective actions against such vessels are gaining momentum. This is a positive development. Sanctions work when they are strictly enforced. Together, we must stop the activities of Russia's shadow fleet to protect Europe's security and environment. - stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall

On Saturday, March 7, Swedish law enforcement officers took control of the 96-meter cargo ship Caffa near the city of Trelleborg due to suspicion of using a false flag.

This vessel was previously on the Russian registry and is included in Ukraine's sanctions lists, while its real owners remain unknown.