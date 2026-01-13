Sybiha announced an emergency OSCE meeting due to Russian strikes

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced an emergency meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to be held at Ukraine's request, due to the issue of Russian strikes and the disregard for peace efforts under US auspices. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"There has been and will be no pause in pressure on Russia, including on international platforms, as long as the terrorist state is firmly determined to wage its genocidal aggressive war. After a series of emergency meetings, including the UN Security Council and NATO, this Thursday, January 15, at Ukraine's request, the OSCE will consider Russian strikes and disregard for peace efforts led by the United States. The timing of the extraordinary debates was chosen to coincide with the inaugural meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in 2026 and the presentation of Switzerland's chairmanship priorities, which will be presented by my friend Ignazio Cassis, clearly demonstrating that achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine is a top priority for this Organization and its agenda.

Sybiha called on all OSCE participating states to resist the threat and scale of the challenge that the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II poses to the very concepts of sovereignty, territorial integrity, freedom, and human life.

Recall

On the night of January 13, Russia launched 25 missiles and 293 drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 7 missiles and 240 drones; hits were recorded.