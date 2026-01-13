Sybiha announced an emergency OSCE meeting due to Russian strikes

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 58 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 298 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 7854 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
08:22 AM • 12811 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 17596 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 29513 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 46651 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35366 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33697 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 56754 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.4m/s
80%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Strike on Kharkiv suburb: death toll rises to 4January 13, 04:49 AM • 4572 views
Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - AxiosJanuary 13, 05:14 AM • 7842 views
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 13, 05:44 AM • 6116 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 15398 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 14669 views
Publications
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 7854 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 14786 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 56754 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 51398 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 57234 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 42856 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 37506 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 42759 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 44573 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 100699 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Social network
Shahed-136

Sybiha announced an emergency OSCE meeting due to Russian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced an emergency OSCE meeting on January 15. It will address Russian strikes and the ignoring of US-led peace efforts.

Sybiha announced an emergency OSCE meeting due to Russian strikes

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced an emergency meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to be held at Ukraine's request, due to the issue of Russian strikes and the disregard for peace efforts under US auspices. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"There has been and will be no pause in pressure on Russia, including on international platforms, as long as the terrorist state is firmly determined to wage its genocidal aggressive war. After a series of emergency meetings, including the UN Security Council and NATO, this Thursday, January 15, at Ukraine's request, the OSCE will consider Russian strikes and disregard for peace efforts led by the United States. The timing of the extraordinary debates was chosen to coincide with the inaugural meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in 2026 and the presentation of Switzerland's chairmanship priorities, which will be presented by my friend Ignazio Cassis, clearly demonstrating that achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine is a top priority for this Organization and its agenda.

Sybiha called on all OSCE participating states to resist the threat and scale of the challenge that the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II poses to the very concepts of sovereignty, territorial integrity, freedom, and human life.

Recall

On the night of January 13, Russia launched 25 missiles and 293 drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 7 missiles and 240 drones; hits were recorded.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
United Nations Security Council
NATO
Switzerland
United States
Ukraine