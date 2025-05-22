Sybiga: Putin's statements about the "buffer zone" reject peace efforts
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga stated that Putin's statements about the "buffer zone" undermine efforts to cease fire and promote peace. He stressed that Putin remains the sole reason for the continuation of the war.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statements about the "buffer zone" came against the backdrop of active efforts to achieve a complete and lasting ceasefire, an end to killings and the promotion of peace. This was reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in X, reports UNN.
... I remind the world that Putin's statements about the "buffer zone" came against the backdrop of active efforts to achieve a complete and lasting ceasefire, an end to killings and the promotion of peace
According to him, these new aggressive statements clearly reject peace efforts and show that Putin was and remains the sole reason for the continuation of the killings.
Sybiha added that Putin "needs to face more pressure to end this war."
"He was scaring us a year ago too": the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Putin's new statements about the "buffer zone"22.05.2025, 18:22 • 1758 views
Earlier
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the creation of the so-called "buffer zone" between Russia and Ukraine.
Let us remind you
According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region. This was discussed during a meeting with the leadership of the municipalities of the Kursk region. The head of the Glushkovsky district, Pavel Zolotarev, appealed to Putin with a request to create a buffer zone in the Sumy region.