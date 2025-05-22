"He was scaring us a year ago too": the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Putin's new statements about the "buffer zone"
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Putin does not want to cease fire by creating a "buffer zone".
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, with his statements about creating a "buffer zone" between Ukraine and Russia, demonstrates that he does not want to cease fire. This was reported by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.
Putin has already mentioned the buffer zone before, a year ago something didn't work out for him with this, although he also scared. Now he is simply demonstrating that he does not want to cease fire
Earlier
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the creation of a so-called "buffer zone" between Russia and Ukraine.
Recall
According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region. This was discussed during a meeting with the leadership of the municipalities of the Kursk region. The head of the Glushkovsky district, Pavel Zolotarev, appealed to Putin with a request to create a buffer zone in the Sumy region.