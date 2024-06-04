Switzerland refuses financial assistance to Ukraine due to borrowing restrictions. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

On Monday, the Upper House of the Swiss parliament decided to reject the contribution of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 5 billion Swiss francs (5 5.58 billion).

According to the meeting, 28 votes of lawmakers voted "against", and 15 – "for" voted against the package.

Switzerland allocates more than 5 billion euros for Ukraine's recovery by 2036