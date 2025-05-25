$41.500.00
The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 100 attacks: Russians storm positions in many directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions and storm the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, a hundred combat clashes have already taken place in different directions of the front.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 100 attacks: Russians storm positions in many directions - General Staff

Russian occupation forces continue to carry out offensive actions and storm the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, there have been one hundred combat clashes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Due to artillery shelling by the Russian Federation, the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Bila Bereza, Starykove, Slavhorod, Malushyne, Brusky, Nova Huta, Mykolaivka, Porozok and Dmytrivka in Sumy region were affected - also enemy aircraft attacked the settlements of Osoivka, Konotop and Krolevets of Sumy region and the city of Chernihiv.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk, Stroivka and Krasne Pershe three times.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions in the area of Nova Kruglyakivka once.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army attacked 12 times in the direction of Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr and near Hrekivka, Lypove and Torske.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Russians tried three times to move forward in the direction of Hryhorivka and near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the direction of Predtechyne, Bila Hora and near Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked five times - in the area of Toretsk and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 30 attempts to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Zvirоve, Troitske, Yelizavetivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Zorya, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Myrolyubivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russians attacked 16 times near the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Novoselka, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Komar, Zelene Pole and Bahatyr.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the districts of Novodarivka and Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried three times to advance near the settlements of Novoandriivka and Stepove.

In the Dnipro direction, there were two attempts by the enemy to advance near the settlement of Kozachi Lageri.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 14 attacks by Russian invaders during this day.

Let us remind you

The Defense Forces of Ukraine captured 971 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces during the fighting in the Kursk region. At the same time, 303 defenders of Ukraine returned home.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

