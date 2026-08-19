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Switzerland has restricted protection for Ukrainians subject to conscription

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2668 views

Switzerland has extended S status until March 2028, but excluded from the program Ukrainians who do not fulfill their military duty.

Switzerland has restricted protection for Ukrainians subject to conscription

Following the EU, Switzerland has excluded Ukrainians subject to conscription in Ukraine from its protection program. UNN reports this with reference to swissinfo.

Details

At the same time, the Swiss government extended this status for one year, believing that the situation in Ukraine apparently will not stabilize in the long term. However, certain groups will be subject to restrictions.

The European Union made the same decision at the end of June. Switzerland has always coordinated its actions with the EU and will continue to do so, the government said in a press release. Alongside the extension of S status, support measures for eligible persons will also continue. Switzerland allocates 3,000 Swiss francs per person per year to support the cantons. From March 2027, persons with S status will be granted category B permits after five years of residence in Switzerland. However, certain restrictions will apply. S status will be granted only to those who fulfill their military duties in Ukraine

- the statement said.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine updated the rules for checking the military registration documents of men aged 18 to 60 when they receive consular services abroad.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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