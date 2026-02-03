$42.970.16
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sweden and Denmark announce joint purchase of Tridon air defense systems for Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Sweden and Denmark will jointly purchase Tridon air defense systems for Ukraine for 2.6 billion Swedish kronor ($290 million). Sweden will finance 2.1 billion kronor, and Denmark will contribute 500 million kronor.

Sweden and Denmark announce joint purchase of Tridon air defense systems for Ukraine - Reuters

Sweden and Denmark will jointly purchase and transfer air defense systems worth 2.6 billion Swedish kronor (290 million dollars) to Ukraine to help repel Russian attacks, the defense ministers of both countries announced on Tuesday. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Sweden will finance 2.1 billion kronor for the acquisition of Tridon air defense systems, developed by the Swedish division of the defense group BAE Systems Bofors, and Denmark will contribute about 500 million kronor, said Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson.

"This means that Ukraine can create an air defense battalion if it wants to," he said at a joint press conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, with his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen.

"The acquisition not only provides Ukraine with additional material resources on the battlefield, but also strengthens our production capabilities in Sweden."

Sweden and Denmark have been among Ukraine's most consistent supporters for many years, providing military and humanitarian aid since the first days of Russia's invasion of the neighboring country.

For reference

The Tridon system is a Swedish mobile short-range anti-aircraft artillery unit developed by BAE Systems Bofors. It was first presented in 2024 as an effective yet relatively affordable solution for countering massive air threats.

The complex has a modular design and is usually mounted on a truck chassis. If necessary, it can be integrated with radar stations, including the Saab Giraffe 1X, which provides target detection at a distance of up to 75 km.

The main armament of the Tridon is a 40-mm Bofors 40 Mk4 automatic cannon, which uses programmable ammunition with the possibility of remote detonation near the target. The maximum rate of fire of the cannon reaches 300 rounds per minute.

The range of target engagement is approximately 12–12.5 km, depending on the type of ammunition and the nature of the threat. The system is capable of effectively destroying drones, missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and also hitting ground armored targets.

Zelenskyy reported a record ballistic missile strike and discussed strengthening air defense with the NATO Secretary General

Olga Rozgon

