Swearing in the Verkhovna Rada: People's Deputy emotionally reacted to refusal to speak

In the Verkhovna Rada, one of the people's deputies swore during a session because he was not allowed to speak. The obscene language was heard during the live broadcast of the Ukrainian parliament session, UNN reports.

Details

"F...ck, they didn't let me speak, b...tches!" the MP exclaimed indignantly.

This event took place during the consideration of a bill on creating parking for families with children.

Addition

