Swearing in the Verkhovna Rada: People's Deputy emotionally reacted to refusal to speak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

A People's Deputy swore using obscene language during a live broadcast of a Verkhovna Rada session. This happened because he was not allowed to speak during the consideration of a bill on parking for families with children.

Swearing in the Verkhovna Rada: People's Deputy emotionally reacted to refusal to speak

In the Verkhovna Rada, one of the people's deputies swore during a session because he was not allowed to speak. The obscene language was heard during the live broadcast of the Ukrainian parliament session, UNN reports.

Details

"F...ck, they didn't let me speak, b...tches!" the MP exclaimed indignantly.

This event took place during the consideration of a bill on creating parking for families with children.

Addition

The scandalous far-right MEP from Romania, Diana Șoșoacă, once again found herself at the center of an international scandal. The politician boasted that in 2023 she prevented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from speaking in the Romanian parliament, and now publicly threatened to "break his legs."

