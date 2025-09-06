Svyrydenko thanked Fico for "unwavering support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations"

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko thanked the Slovak government for its unwavering support of Ukraine's European integration aspirations and the need for the earliest possible opening of negotiation clusters with the EU simultaneously for Ukraine and Moldova. She wrote about this on Telegram following a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, reports UNN.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, during the meeting, the parties focused on economic cooperation between the two countries.

We discussed the status of implementation of key infrastructure and energy projects and in this context welcomed the opening of the narrow-gauge railway section between Uzhhorod and Chop. This is the first European track built in Ukraine, which opens up opportunities for the development of passenger connections with a number of European capitals - noted the Prime Minister.

She added that the parties also agreed to work on the substantive content of the next round of joint government consultations, which will take place in Slovakia in the near future.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Slovakia's support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This is considered by Kyiv as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, as stated by Zelenskyy after a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

