Svyrydenko, Halushchenko, and Hrynchuk summoned to Rada today
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada is summoning Svyrydenko, Halushchenko, and Hrynchuk for hearings today at 13:00. 200 deputies voted for this.
Details
200 deputies voted for this.
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. The dismissal of ministers was supposed to take place on November 18.
On Tuesday, November 18, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk interrupted the parliament session on Tuesday. This happened due to the blocking of the rostrum with the demand for real personnel decisions.
On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular, JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".
Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation letter. She emphasized the absence of any violations of legislation in her professional activities.
The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission on the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the submission of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.