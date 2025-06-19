$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Exclusives
Seizure of UAH 240 million: Participants in the reconstruction of the water pipeline after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP are suspected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

Seizure of over UAH 240 million in state funds in the construction of a water pipeline to Kryvyi Rih: five members of the group, including the owner of a major road construction company, have been notified of suspicion.

Seizure of UAH 240 million: Participants in the reconstruction of the water pipeline after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP are suspected

Five individuals have been notified of suspicion regarding the embezzlement of funds allocated for the reconstruction of the water pipeline to Kryvyi Rih after the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. 

This was reported by UNN, citing the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, a group of individuals acted in conspiracy with the aim of appropriating state funds allocated for the restoration of critical infrastructure.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, five members of the group involved in the appropriation of state funds allocated for the construction of the water pipeline after the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP have been notified of suspicion.

- stated the PGO. 

Among the suspects are representatives of a large construction company.

Among the suspects are the owner and representative of one of the largest road construction companies in Ukraine, as well as engineering and technical workers of controlled enterprises.

– the statement reads. 

All five are charged with a serious crime.

They are accused of misappropriation of property, committed under martial law in particularly large quantities (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

– the prosecutors stated. 

The scheme, according to the investigation, involved the resale of building materials at inflated prices.

In the process of fulfilling the contract for the restoration of critical infrastructure – the construction of the Inhulets River water pipeline – Southern Reservoir for water supply to Kryvyi Rih, company representatives purchased building materials through controlled firms.

– the Prosecutor General's Office reported. 

It is emphasized that these materials were supplied to the main contractor with a significant markup.

They were supplied to the main contractor at an overpayment of more than 40% of the market value.

– investigators clarified. 

To legalize the machinations, the figures in the case created fictitious documents.

To simulate legality, the suspects prepared commercial proposals with artificially inflated prices, which were subsequently included in reports and acts of completed works.

– the prosecution stated.

Moreover, according to the investigation, the cost inflation occurred at the initial stage.

Such "calculations" were laid down back at the stage of estimate formation," – law enforcement officers emphasized. Experts have already calculated the amount of damage caused to the state. "According to expert findings, the total amount of damages exceeds 240 million UAH.

– the department stated.

During searches, evidence that could confirm the guilt of the suspects was seized.

During searches of company offices and the residences of the suspects, documentation, equipment, and other information carriers confirming the commission of the crime were seized.

– the statement reads.

Currently, preparations are underway to elect pre-trial restrictive measures. Additional pre-trial investigation is carried out by the Main Investigative Department of the National Police of Ukraine. Operational support is provided by the Directorate of Strategic Investigations of the National Police. 

Reference

According to Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt is proven by law and established by a conviction sentence of the court.  

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kakhovka dam
Kryvyi Rih
