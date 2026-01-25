Suspect in Largest US Jewelry Heist Evades Trial - Fox News

US federal immigration authorities have allowed the self-deportation of a suspect in a $100 million jewelry robbery, enabling him to avoid trial and possible imprisonment. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, 42-year-old Helson Neylon Precilla Flores was one of seven people accused of attacking an armored truck in July 2022 in California. According to the investigation, the suspects pursued the vehicle until it stopped on a rural highway and stole diamonds, emeralds, gold, rubies, and designer watches.

This crime is considered the largest jewelry robbery in US history. Flores faced up to 15 years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy and theft of interstate and international shipments. He pleaded not guilty.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported Flores late last month after his request for voluntary departure, prosecutors said in court documents. A judge had previously denied the motion for voluntary departure but issued a final deportation order.

As a result, Flores was deported to Ecuador. The suspect's lawyer, John D. Robertson, filed a motion to dismiss the case and drop the charges. Federal prosecutors, however, stated that they seek to preserve the possibility of future prosecution and asked for the charges to be dropped "without prejudice."

Jewelers affected by the robbery also expressed concern.

When a defendant in a major federal theft case leaves the country before trial, victims are left without answers, without a verdict, and without closure. - said lawyer Jerry Kroll.

Federal prosecutors noted that the deportation occurred within the immigration process, which is usually coordinated with criminal prosecution. Former federal prosecutor Laurie Levenson called the situation in Flores' case highly unusual given the scale and significance of the case.

