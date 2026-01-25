$43.170.00
10:05 AM • 2542 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 5822 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 20159 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 38468 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 32267 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 40966 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 38791 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 48845 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 45316 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35868 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Suspect in Largest US Jewelry Heist Evades Trial - Fox News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Federal immigration authorities in the US allowed the self-deportation of a suspect in a $100 million jewelry heist. This enabled him to avoid trial and potential imprisonment.

Suspect in Largest US Jewelry Heist Evades Trial - Fox News

US federal immigration authorities have allowed the self-deportation of a suspect in a $100 million jewelry robbery, enabling him to avoid trial and possible imprisonment. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, 42-year-old Helson Neylon Precilla Flores was one of seven people accused of attacking an armored truck in July 2022 in California. According to the investigation, the suspects pursued the vehicle until it stopped on a rural highway and stole diamonds, emeralds, gold, rubies, and designer watches.

This crime is considered the largest jewelry robbery in US history. Flores faced up to 15 years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy and theft of interstate and international shipments. He pleaded not guilty.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported Flores late last month after his request for voluntary departure, prosecutors said in court documents. A judge had previously denied the motion for voluntary departure but issued a final deportation order.

As a result, Flores was deported to Ecuador. The suspect's lawyer, John D. Robertson, filed a motion to dismiss the case and drop the charges. Federal prosecutors, however, stated that they seek to preserve the possibility of future prosecution and asked for the charges to be dropped "without prejudice."

Jewelers affected by the robbery also expressed concern.

When a defendant in a major federal theft case leaves the country before trial, victims are left without answers, without a verdict, and without closure.

- said lawyer Jerry Kroll.

Federal prosecutors noted that the deportation occurred within the immigration process, which is usually coordinated with criminal prosecution. Former federal prosecutor Laurie Levenson called the situation in Flores' case highly unusual given the scale and significance of the case.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that seven men aged 30 to 60 stole $100 million worth of jewelry from a Brinks truck. The thieves tracked the truck and stole 24 bags of valuables.

Alla Kiosak

