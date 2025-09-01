Suspect in Andriy Parubiy's murder began testifying: investigation actively ongoing - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy announced that the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy has given initial testimony, and investigators are continuing urgent actions to establish all circumstances of the crime. This is reported by UNN with reference to his social media post.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his address, stated that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported to him on further procedural steps regarding the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy.

According to the head of state, the suspect's initial testimony has already been obtained, and investigators are continuing urgent actions to establish all circumstances of the crime.

The suspect's initial testimony has been obtained. Further urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all circumstances of this murder. - Zelenskyy announced.

The President also noted the effective work of law enforcement agencies: the National Police, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the SBU, and the prosecutor's office, who are working around the clock to solve the crime.

Recall

It recently became known that a suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy was detained in Khmelnytskyi region. Dozens of police officers from Lviv region and the central apparatus of the National Police, as well as employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, worked tirelessly to solve this murder.

