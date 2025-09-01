$41.260.00
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 30456 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 74903 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 88949 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 104413 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 117670 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255554 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 113953 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86000 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99951 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy's murder began testifying: investigation actively ongoing - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 110 views

President Zelenskyy announced the first testimonies from the suspect in Andriy Parubiy's murder. Investigative actions are ongoing to establish all circumstances of the crime.

Suspect in Andriy Parubiy's murder began testifying: investigation actively ongoing - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy announced that the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy has given initial testimony, and investigators are continuing urgent actions to establish all circumstances of the crime. This is reported by UNN with reference to his social media post.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his address, stated that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported to him on further procedural steps regarding the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy.

According to the head of state, the suspect's initial testimony has already been obtained, and investigators are continuing urgent actions to establish all circumstances of the crime.

The suspect's initial testimony has been obtained. Further urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all circumstances of this murder.

- Zelenskyy announced.

The President also noted the effective work of law enforcement agencies: the National Police, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the SBU, and the prosecutor's office, who are working around the clock to solve the crime.

Recall

It recently became known that a suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy was detained in Khmelnytskyi region. Dozens of police officers from Lviv region and the central apparatus of the National Police, as well as employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, worked tirelessly to solve this murder. 

Veronika Marchenko

