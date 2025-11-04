ukenru
"Carried out management's instructions": the Prosecutor General's Office officially confirmed the incident with the NABU "spy"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

The Prosecutor General's Office reported details of searches of a NABU employee who was conducting covert surveillance. He did not provide clear explanations regarding the legality of his actions, referring to the instructions of the management.

"Carried out management's instructions": the Prosecutor General's Office officially confirmed the incident with the NABU "spy"

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported details regarding the searches of a NABU employee who was conducting covert surveillance of the OPG building, and also added that the NABU employee could not provide clear explanations regarding the legal grounds for conducting covert measures, only stating that he "was following the instructions of the management," UNN reports.

Chronology of the appearance of special technical means opposite the OPG building

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, on November 3 at 06:10, an unknown man installed special technical means on the canopy above the entrance to a residential building opposite the OPG building. At 14:53, another person removed these devices.

Surveillance cameras were installed in special locations to record the entrances and exits of all employees of the Office of the Prosecutor General. The nature of the placement of surveillance equipment effectively ensured, in conditions of martial law, the total collection of information from the building of the state body. In particular, information about vehicles, license plates, movement schedules, and identification of state employees, including those working in the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, the OPG added.

On the same day, criminal proceedings were initiated on the fact of possible illegal use of special technical means of obtaining information, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During urgent measures, the identity of one of the men was established.

Given the martial law, the specifics of the work of the object under state protection, and the need for immediate response, a decision was made to conduct searches at his place of residence.

- the message says.

As reported by the OPG, during the search, the man stated that he was a full-time NABU employee and provided his service ID. He confirmed that he had taken away the previously installed technical surveillance equipment for the building of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

At the same time, the NABU employee could not provide clear explanations regarding the legal grounds for conducting covert measures, only stating that he "was following the instructions of the management." The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

- summarized the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

Today, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced that one of its detectives had been searched. As it turned out, this was preceded by surveillance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As UNN reported, the actions of the NABU employee attracted the attention of the state security service. After that, urgent investigative actions were carried out to clarify all the circumstances and grounds for such actions by the NABU employee.

Antonina Tumanova

