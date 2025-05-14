Supported the occupation and called on the Russian Federation to launch new attacks: enemy collaborators exposed in several regions

Four pro-Kremlin Internet agitators who operated in different regions of Ukraine have been detained. They are suspected under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBU.

The SBU detained 4 more accomplices of the Russian Federation who justified the war crimes of the Rashists and were waiting for the occupation of new territories of Ukraine - the message says.

The perpetrators justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and denied the war crimes of the Rashists.

Here's what is known about them:

in Kharkiv, the SBU detained a 56-year-old city resident who created a channel on the Russian platform "Rutube" to call on the Rashists to seize the region. In addition, he administered a Telegram channel, where he popularized the occupation groups of the Russian Federation and tried to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

A 60-year-old resident of the Haisyn district was detained in Vinnytsia region. On his page in the banned Odnoklassniki, he spread posts in support of the occupation of the eastern regions of Ukraine;

in Chernihiv, a 41-year-old secretary of the local court was detained, who called on the Russian Federation to carry out massive shelling of Ukrainian cities, in particular civilian infrastructure. The investigation revealed this in her conversations with acquaintances in Russia;

in Kyiv, a 24-year-old local unemployed man was exposed, who, at the request of the FSB, had to distribute leaflets with fakes of Kremlin propaganda.

The young man received an electronic layout of this flyer from the occupiers. Among other things, the picture contained a QR code that directed users to the anti-Ukrainian online community.

SBU officers detained the suspect when he ordered the printing of the first batch of pro-Russian leaflets in the amount of 900 pieces.

Currently, SBU investigators have notified the detainees of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: