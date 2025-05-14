Supported the occupation and called on the Russian Federation to launch new attacks: enemy collaborators exposed in several regions

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 258 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 14068 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13266 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13702 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42446 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44725 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68103 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60915 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66563 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152378 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.1m/s
26%
745mm
Popular news

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 76091 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33361 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79111 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64813 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60639 views
Publications

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 14092 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 42462 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60864 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 65048 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79354 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Kyiv

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 4114 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 17193 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 22223 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33512 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58894 views
Actual

FAB-250

Brent Crude

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Supported the occupation and called on the Russian Federation to launch new attacks: enemy collaborators exposed in several regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

The SBU detained four Internet agitators in various regions of Ukraine who justified the crimes of the Russian Federation and called for new shelling. They have been notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Supported the occupation and called on the Russian Federation to launch new attacks: enemy collaborators exposed in several regions

Four pro-Kremlin Internet agitators who operated in different regions of Ukraine have been detained. They are suspected under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBU.

The SBU detained 4 more accomplices of the Russian Federation who justified the war crimes of the Rashists and were waiting for the occupation of new territories of Ukraine

- the message says.

The perpetrators justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and denied the war crimes of the Rashists.  

Propagandist Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, was arrested in Poland and deported to Ukraine: he is now in pre-trial detention01.04.25, 16:57 • 32152 views

Here's what is known about them:

  • in Kharkiv, the SBU detained a 56-year-old city resident who created a channel on the Russian platform "Rutube" to call on the Rashists to seize the region. In addition, he administered a Telegram channel, where he popularized the occupation groups of the Russian Federation and tried to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
    • A 60-year-old resident of the Haisyn district was detained in Vinnytsia region. On his page in the banned Odnoklassniki, he spread posts in support of the occupation of the eastern regions of Ukraine;
      • in Chernihiv, a 41-year-old secretary of the local court was detained, who called on the Russian Federation to carry out massive shelling of Ukrainian cities, in particular civilian infrastructure. The investigation revealed this in her conversations with acquaintances in Russia;
        • in Kyiv, a 24-year-old local unemployed man was exposed, who, at the request of the FSB, had to distribute leaflets with fakes of Kremlin propaganda.

          The young man received an electronic layout of this flyer from the occupiers. Among other things, the picture contained a QR code that directed users to the anti-Ukrainian online community.

          SBU officers detained the suspect when he ordered the printing of the first batch of pro-Russian leaflets in the amount of 900 pieces. 

          Guided enemy attacks on thermal power plants: an energy traitor exposed in Kharkiv region14.04.25, 13:32 • 4824 views

          Currently, SBU investigators have notified the detainees of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: 

          • Part 3 of Art. 15, Part 2 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (attempted obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations in a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy);
            • Parts 2, 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants);
              • Part 2 of Art. 109 (public calls for violent change of the constitutional order, as well as dissemination of materials with calls for such actions);
                • Part 1 of Art. 110 (dissemination of materials calling for changes to the borders of the territory and to changes to the state border of Ukraine).
                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                  WarCrimes and emergencies
                  Ukraine
                  Chernihiv
                  Kyiv
                  Kharkiv
                  Brent
                  $66.38
                  Bitcoin
                  $103,923.70
                  S&P 500
                  $5,892.33
                  Tesla
                  $340.80
                  Газ TTF
                  $34.49
                  Золото
                  $3,195.15
                  Ethereum
                  $2,604.33