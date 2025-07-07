Supply of unsuitable missile launchers: former Ministry of Defense official Liev suspected

In the case concerning the supply of unusable anti-tank missile launchers to the Ministry of Defense for over UAH 90 million, Oleksandr Liiev, who served as acting director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy of the Ministry of Defense, was served with a notice of suspicion, UNN writes.

Context

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reported on July 7 that law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a former official of the Ministry of Defense and former heads of a defense enterprise who supplied unusable missile launchers to the defense agency, causing damages to the state exceeding UAH 90 million. According to UNN, this refers to Oleksandr Liiev, former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Armament and Military Equipment Development of the Ministry of Defense, who had previously been suspected of embezzling almost UAH 1.5 billion in a scheme involving Ministry of Defense officials and heads of "Lviv Arsenal" during the procurement of ammunition.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine announced at the end of January last year that it had uncovered a scheme for embezzling state funds during the procurement of ammunition. This refers to officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of "Lviv Arsenal."

On January 27, 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Oleksandr Liiev in the case concerning the Ministry of Defense's contract with "Lviv Arsenal." Liiev then emphasized that his detention was unlawful. A few days later, on January 30, the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the prosecution's motion and refused to apply any preventive measure to Liiev.

On January 14, 2025, Liiev and two heads of the state enterprise received suspicions of misappropriation and embezzlement of property, as well as obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Already on January 22, 2025, in the Poltava district court, Liiev was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail of over 9 million hryvnias. The former official denies all accusations.

UNN investigated the case and the content of the accusations, who suspects Liiev and why, read in the material.

The Liiev case and machine guns: what is the suspicion?