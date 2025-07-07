Supply of unsuitable missile launchers: former Ministry of Defense official Liev suspected

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 4573 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
08:27 AM • 19813 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 38772 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 72688 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 41634 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 69948 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 133814 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 129882 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 246741 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 396057 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3m/s
33%
745mm
Popular news
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political partyJuly 7, 03:03 AM • 47900 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 peopleJuly 7, 03:46 AM • 51042 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 40789 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shownJuly 7, 05:19 AM • 38475 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 64259 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 72688 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 64767 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 182271 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 396057 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 404930 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 16626 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 246741 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 93645 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 213654 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 238889 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Supply of unsuitable missile launchers: former Ministry of Defense official Liev suspected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Oleksandr Liev, former acting director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy of the Ministry of Defense, has been served with a notice of suspicion in a case concerning the supply of unsuitable anti-tank missile launchers worth over UAH 90 million.

Supply of unsuitable missile launchers: former Ministry of Defense official Liev suspected

In the case concerning the supply of unusable anti-tank missile launchers to the Ministry of Defense for over UAH 90 million, Oleksandr Liiev, who served as acting director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy of the Ministry of Defense, was served with a notice of suspicion, UNN writes.

Context

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reported on July 7 that law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a former official of the Ministry of Defense and former heads of a defense enterprise who supplied unusable missile launchers to the defense agency, causing damages to the state exceeding UAH 90 million. According to UNN, this refers to Oleksandr Liiev, former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Armament and Military Equipment Development of the Ministry of Defense, who had previously been suspected of embezzling almost UAH 1.5 billion in a scheme involving Ministry of Defense officials and heads of "Lviv Arsenal" during the procurement of ammunition.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine announced at the end of January last year that it had uncovered a scheme for embezzling state funds during the procurement of ammunition. This refers to officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of "Lviv Arsenal."

On January 27, 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Oleksandr Liiev in the case concerning the Ministry of Defense's contract with "Lviv Arsenal." Liiev then emphasized that his detention was unlawful. A few days later, on January 30, the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the prosecution's motion and refused to apply any preventive measure to Liiev.

On January 14, 2025, Liiev and two heads of the state enterprise received suspicions of misappropriation and embezzlement of property, as well as obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Already on January 22, 2025, in the Poltava district court, Liiev was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail of over 9 million hryvnias. The former official denies all accusations.

UNN investigated the case and the content of the accusations, who suspects Liiev and why, read in the material.

The Liiev case and machine guns: what is the suspicion?06.02.25, 11:32 • 245600 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poltava
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9