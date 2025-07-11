Supply of substandard clothing for the Armed Forces: indictment filed against the godfather of Lviv businessman Hrynkevych

Prosecutors have sent an indictment to court against another defendant in a large-scale corruption case involving the family of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, UNN reports.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, following the pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to court against an accomplice of the Lviv businessman who organized the supply of low-quality military equipment for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, causing damages to the state of over UAH 1.16 billion. - the PGO statement reads.

According to UNN, this refers to Volodymyr Benyo, co-founder of the charitable foundation "Hope UA", who, according to the investigation, was involved in the machinations.

According to prosecutors, the accused was part of a criminal organization created by the Lviv businessman. He was his close childhood friend and godfather. The charitable foundation he headed was used to launder money obtained illegally.

The defendant in the large-scale corruption case has been declared internationally wanted via Interpol. According to the investigation, he is currently hiding in the capital of Austria — Vienna. In this regard, the materials concerning him were separated into a separate criminal proceeding. - the PGO said.

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, the indictment against the wanted accomplice was sent to court for consideration.

Recall

On January 17, 2024, the SBI announced suspicion to the Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization, in a case concerning schemes with clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth UAH 1 billion. This refers, in particular, to Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18 of the same year, Roman Hrynkevych, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, was declared wanted. On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while attempting to leave the country.

Subsequently, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until March 17, and also set bail at over UAH 500 million.

On January 16, 2025, the SBI completed the investigation into Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych regarding the supply of low-quality military clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The state's losses amounted to over UAH 1.1 billion, and the accused face up to 15 years in prison.