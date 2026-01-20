Sunny but frosty: weather forecast in Ukraine for January 21

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:08 AM • 1084 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 2164 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 6770 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 10868 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 12377 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 12374 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 32663 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 63748 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 50828 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 49721 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 14758 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 8768 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 28324 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 29595 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 16325 views
Publications
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 2268 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 16659 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 58815 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 65502 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 62713 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Rafael Grossi
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Greenland
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 28775 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 44204 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 37385 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 41999 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 53850 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Film
Financial Times

Sunny but frosty: weather forecast in Ukraine for January 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

On January 21, Ukraine will be sunny and without precipitation, with temperatures down to -17°C at night. From January 25-26, a warming trend is expected, reaching 0°C and above.

Sunny but frosty: weather forecast in Ukraine for January 21

The weather in Ukraine tomorrow, January 21, will be determined by an anticyclone. Therefore, no precipitation is expected, there will be "a lot of sun." This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko on Facebook, writes UNN.

On January 21, Ukraine's weather will be determined by an anticyclone, so there will be no precipitation, there will be a lot of sun.

- the message says.

According to her information, the warmest weather tomorrow will be in the southern part of our country - where the air temperature during the day may even approach 0 degrees Celsius.

At night, it will still be frosty in Ukraine - about 10-17 degrees below zero.

On Wednesday afternoon, the air temperature is expected to be:

  • on average - about 4-8 degrees below zero;
    • in the north - in some places up to 10 degrees below zero.

      The forecaster predicts south-westerly or southerly winds. This, according to her, "inspires hope."

      Icicles on rooftops pose a hidden danger to passers-by: how to protect yourself19.01.26, 01:36 • 4266 views

      In Kyiv, the air temperature tonight may be -12-14 degrees Celsius. During the day - from 6 to 8 degrees below zero.

      "No precipitation. Icy roads," Didenko added.

      "Even if it freezes for a couple more days, you can still intuitively feel that the weakening of frosts, the warming is already in the air," the forecaster shared.

      She clarified that from tomorrow "the daytime temperature will gradually become higher," although at night it will be "still very cold."

      And from January 25-26, the daytime air temperature will finally reach zero and even small "pluses."

      - Didenko said.

      She noted that "this week we need to hold on calmly, even if it's not easy, but from next week the frosts should still recede."

      Finally, the meteorologist reminded (if anyone is interested) that today there are strong magnetic storms, so "in some places in Ukraine, the aurora borealis was observed" (for example, in Ternopil and Dnipropetrovsk regions).

      Black ice and fog on roads: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on January 2020.01.26, 06:59 • 4154 views

      Olga Rozgon

      Weather and environment
      Frosts in Ukraine
      Ternopil Oblast
      Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
      Ukraine
      Kyiv