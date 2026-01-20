Sunny but frosty: weather forecast in Ukraine for January 21

The weather in Ukraine tomorrow, January 21, will be determined by an anticyclone. Therefore, no precipitation is expected, there will be "a lot of sun." This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko on Facebook, writes UNN.

According to her information, the warmest weather tomorrow will be in the southern part of our country - where the air temperature during the day may even approach 0 degrees Celsius.

At night, it will still be frosty in Ukraine - about 10-17 degrees below zero.

On Wednesday afternoon, the air temperature is expected to be:

on average - about 4-8 degrees below zero;

in the north - in some places up to 10 degrees below zero.

The forecaster predicts south-westerly or southerly winds. This, according to her, "inspires hope."

In Kyiv, the air temperature tonight may be -12-14 degrees Celsius. During the day - from 6 to 8 degrees below zero.

"No precipitation. Icy roads," Didenko added.

"Even if it freezes for a couple more days, you can still intuitively feel that the weakening of frosts, the warming is already in the air," the forecaster shared.

She clarified that from tomorrow "the daytime temperature will gradually become higher," although at night it will be "still very cold."

And from January 25-26, the daytime air temperature will finally reach zero and even small "pluses." - Didenko said.

She noted that "this week we need to hold on calmly, even if it's not easy, but from next week the frosts should still recede."

Finally, the meteorologist reminded (if anyone is interested) that today there are strong magnetic storms, so "in some places in Ukraine, the aurora borealis was observed" (for example, in Ternopil and Dnipropetrovsk regions).

