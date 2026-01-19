Icicles on rooftops pose a hidden danger to passers-by: how to protect yourself

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 18, 11:31 AM • 17764 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 32068 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 27426 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 58650 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 91032 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 43444 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 53156 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 57770 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 47056 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 79023 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In less than three days, over 1 million zlotys were raised in Poland for generators for KyivVideoJanuary 18, 01:55 PM • 4496 views
Water supply disruptions in SumyJanuary 18, 02:40 PM • 5948 views
In Sumy, water will be supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressureJanuary 18, 03:13 PM • 4930 views
Meloni tries to de-escalate US-EU tensions: Meloni intervenes in Greenland conflict - MediaJanuary 18, 03:26 PM • 6276 views
Did Ukraine allegedly provide the US with "distorted intelligence"? The GUR rejected fakes from Kremlin bot farmsJanuary 18, 03:41 PM • 12066 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 41389 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 79026 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 47017 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 77859 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 106695 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Greenland
United States
Denmark
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 15612 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 28333 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 25377 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 23257 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 22623 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Bild

Icicles on rooftops pose a hidden danger to passers-by: how to protect yourself

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The Patrol Police of Ukraine warns about the danger of icicles forming on roofs. They can break off at any moment, causing serious injuries.

Icicles on rooftops pose a hidden danger to passers-by: how to protect yourself

During a thaw, icicles form en masse on the roofs of buildings. They look motionless, but they can break off at any moment - suddenly and without warning. This is warned by the Patrol Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that when falling from a height, an icicle gains significant speed and is capable of causing serious injuries. This poses the greatest threat to children and the elderly.

The Patrol Police gave advice on how to protect yourself from danger:

  • keep a safe distance from buildings and balconies;
    • pay attention to warning tapes and fences;
      • choose routes away from roofs with overhanging icicles;
        • explain to children the importance of safe behavior near buildings;
          • in case of detection of dangerous ice accumulations, notify the relevant services.

            "Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Safety begins with attentiveness," the Patrol Police urged.

            Recall

            The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine explained the actions to take in case of injury due to ice and snow, and also named those responsible for maintaining the territories. Victims need to document the injury, collect evidence, and contact the owner of the territory for compensation.

            Beware of icicles: rescuers reminded passersby of basic safety rules15.01.24, 20:03 • 31827 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            SocietyWeather and environment
            Frosts in Ukraine
            Snow in Ukraine