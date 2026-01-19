Icicles on rooftops pose a hidden danger to passers-by: how to protect yourself

During a thaw, icicles form en masse on the roofs of buildings. They look motionless, but they can break off at any moment - suddenly and without warning. This is warned by the Patrol Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that when falling from a height, an icicle gains significant speed and is capable of causing serious injuries. This poses the greatest threat to children and the elderly.

The Patrol Police gave advice on how to protect yourself from danger:

keep a safe distance from buildings and balconies;

pay attention to warning tapes and fences;

choose routes away from roofs with overhanging icicles;

explain to children the importance of safe behavior near buildings;

in case of detection of dangerous ice accumulations, notify the relevant services.

"Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Safety begins with attentiveness," the Patrol Police urged.

Recall

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine explained the actions to take in case of injury due to ice and snow, and also named those responsible for maintaining the territories. Victims need to document the injury, collect evidence, and contact the owner of the territory for compensation.

Beware of icicles: rescuers reminded passersby of basic safety rules