Beware of icicles: rescuers reminded passersby of basic safety rules

Rescuers warn that due to significant temperature fluctuations in the cities of Ukraine, one should beware of icicles. This is reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

Heavy precipitation and temperature fluctuations throughout the day cause icicles, ice masses, and snow blocks to appear on roofs. They pose a great danger to passersby - The rescuers emphasize.

The SES also reminded the public of basic safety rules that will help avoid threats while moving around the city. So passers-by should:

- do not walk under balconies and awnings. It is best to stay 3-5 meters away from buildings;

- Do not go beyond the fencing tapes near buildings and trees;

- always look for icicles above your path and choose the safest route.

Recall

Forecasters predict that on January 16, snow and rain are expected in most regions of Ukraine, and the temperature will range from 8° Celsius to 7° Celsius throughout the day. However, in the Carpathians, the temperature is expected to reach 10 degrees below zero,