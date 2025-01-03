Sumy SEC comments on the death of a man after being beaten

On New Year's Eve, a conflict occurred on the territory of the Sumy City SCC and JV between two men who were not employees of the institution. As a result of the incident, one of them inflicted bodily harm on the other. The press service of the Sumy TCC and JV reacted to this on Facebook, UNN reports .

They said that the victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance called by the duty shift. At the same time, the fact of the fight was recorded by the city police. The TCC noted that the personnel fully cooperates with the investigation and assists the police, who are working to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

The Sumy TCC called on the media and the public to avoid disseminating unverified data and speculative claims.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote , a 40-year-old man suffered a head injury in the Sumy shopping center during a conflict with a soldier. The victim died in hospital, and the police identified the suspect.