What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Sumy region withstood four Russian attacks overnight

Sumy region withstood four Russian attacks overnight

Russian troops shelled settlements in Bilopil and Khotyn districts of Sumy region, causing 10 explosions in the border areas.

At night, Russian invaders fired on residents of Bilopil and Khotyn communities. In total, the occupiers fired 4 times at the border of Sumy region. This was reported by in the local JFO, UNN reports.

At night, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 10 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska and Khotynska communities were shelled.

- OVA's press service wrote in a telegram.

Details

According to the military administration of Sumy region, as of 8 a.m.  on January 7, enemy attacks with artillery and mortars were recorded in the Bilopil community. A total of 8 explosions were heard.

Two more explosions from mortar shelling in the morning shook the residents of Khotyn community.

Orphans from foster families in Sumy region went on vacation to Turkey05.01.24, 13:23 • 23144 views

Recall

On the eve of it was reportedthat the occupiers fired 6 times, using various types of weapons, at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies

