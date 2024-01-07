Sumy region withstood four Russian attacks overnight

At night, Russian invaders fired on residents of Bilopil and Khotyn communities. In total, the occupiers fired 4 times at the border of Sumy region. This was reported by in the local JFO, UNN reports.

At night, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 10 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska and Khotynska communities were shelled. - OVA's press service wrote in a telegram.

Details

According to the military administration of Sumy region, as of 8 a.m. on January 7, enemy attacks with artillery and mortars were recorded in the Bilopil community. A total of 8 explosions were heard.

Two more explosions from mortar shelling in the morning shook the residents of Khotyn community.

Recall

On the eve of it was reportedthat the occupiers fired 6 times, using various types of weapons, at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.