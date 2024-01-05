Orphans from foster families in Sumy region went on vacation to Turkey

At the initiative of the wife of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Emine Erdogan, and the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, 33 orphans from Sumy region traveled to the Turkish province of Muğla.

The vacation is designed for 9 days, during which the children will plunge into the world of travel and new discoveries.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

33 orphans deprived of parental care from 9 foster families of the region, accompanied by their mothers, traveled to Mugla province - the statement reads.

Details

The trip was organized at the invitation of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, at the initiative of the wife of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Mrs. Emine Erdoğan, and the wife of the President of Ukraine, Mrs. Olena Zelenska.

According to official information, the orphans' vacation is designed for 9 days; the leisure program was prepared by the Governorate of Muğla Province and includes visits to historical and cultural sites, children's development and entertainment centers, and meetings with representatives of the Ukrainian Consulate in the Republic of Turkey.

Volodymyr Artyukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, took the children on an exciting journey and presented them with souvenirs to remember the trip.

It is with great joy that we are sending our children off to Turkey for a vacation and look forward to seeing them back home. Gain strength, get healthy, and try to switch from war mode to a safe and interesting vacation for this period - said the head of Sumy region.

