What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Baby box" in Ukraine has been reviewed: what will change

"Baby box" in Ukraine has been reviewed: what will change

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28609 views

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has reviewed the "Baby box", which now costs UAH 7689.

The composition of the "Baby box" has been revised taking into account the wishes of parents and the opinion of experts, the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Baby boxes were introduced back in 2018. Every 4 years, its composition should be reviewed. 

The Ministry of Social Policy approved the adjusted content of the "Baby box" by its order of January 2, which is currently undergoing the state registration procedure.

Reportedly, the "Baby box" is now more rationally stocked: the number of demanded items has been increased or added, such as reusable moisture-resistant diapers, warm clothes for babies (hats and onesies), the size of the blanket has been increased for easier use, and the number of clothes of the smallest size, from which babies quickly grow out (bodysuits, sliders), has been reduced, etc. 

Due to the increase in the subsistence minimum, the cost of the baby box will increase to UAH 7689.

Addendum

The "Baby box" is a one-time in-kind assistance from the state to families with a newborn. The purpose of this program is to support the family of a newborn and help them provide proper care for the infant.

It is noted that since its introduction, about 700 thousand "baby boxes" have been issued. It is also possible to receive cash compensation instead of a baby box, but some parents choose the Baby Box. After all, it is convenient and profitable to receive a set of more than 80 essential items and products with the birth of a child.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society

