Sumy region suffered over 120 enemy shellings in 24 hours, three wounded

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 61225 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 53433 views

April 30, 09:58 PM • 53433 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 84424 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 169106 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 202122 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 300006 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 130844 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 251551 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 174820 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 121102 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 44259 views

April 30, 10:21 PM • 44259 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 47823 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 30678 views

April 30, 11:12 PM • 43058 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 45245 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 30678 views
Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 105833 views

04:00 AM • 61237 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 105833 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 149150 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 181975 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 300024 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 46039 views

April 30, 01:52 PM • 46039 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 53159 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 143879 views

April 30, 12:27 PM • 44898 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 95466 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 143879 views
Sumy region suffered over 120 enemy shellings in 24 hours, three wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3456 views

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out more than 120 shellings on 44 settlements of Sumy region, injuring three people. Civil infrastructure was damaged in various communities of the region.

Sumy region suffered over 120 enemy shellings in 24 hours, three wounded

In 24 hours, Russian troops carried out more than 120 shellings of 44 settlements in the Sumy region, three people were injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged in various communities of the region, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Thursday in Telegram, UNN writes.

As a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day, two residents of the Mykolaiv community and one resident of the Myropil community of the Sumy district were injured.

- reported in the RMA.

During the day, from the morning of April 30 to the morning of May 1, 2025, according to the RMA, Russian troops carried out more than 120 shellings of 44 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region.

"Most of the shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts," the report said.

The enemy, as indicated, actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs and FPV drones: 15 strikes by KABs; more than 40 attacks by FPV drones; 20 drops of VOGs from UAVs.

According to the RMA, the following civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

  • in the Yunakiv community, a private residential building and outbuildings were damaged;
    • in the Druzhbiv community, a private residential building was damaged;
      • in the Velikopysariv community, buildings of a healthcare facility and an educational institution were damaged;
        • in the Mykolaiv community, 4 private residential buildings were damaged;
          • in the Sumy community, non-residential premises and private residential buildings were damaged.

            Demchenko on the situation in the Sumy direction: difficult, the enemy sometimes tries to break through on ATVs27.04.25, 11:45 • 5665 views

            According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Russians launched an attack on one of the villages of the Sumy community on the night of May 1, and a fire broke out. Rescuers eliminated all sources of fire and inspected the surrounding areas. No information about casualties was received.

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            War
            State Emergency Service of Ukraine
            Sums
