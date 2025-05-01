Sumy region suffered over 120 enemy shellings in 24 hours, three wounded

In 24 hours, Russian troops carried out more than 120 shellings of 44 settlements in the Sumy region, three people were injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged in various communities of the region, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Thursday in Telegram, UNN writes.

As a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day, two residents of the Mykolaiv community and one resident of the Myropil community of the Sumy district were injured. - reported in the RMA.

During the day, from the morning of April 30 to the morning of May 1, 2025, according to the RMA, Russian troops carried out more than 120 shellings of 44 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region.

"Most of the shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts," the report said.

The enemy, as indicated, actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs and FPV drones: 15 strikes by KABs; more than 40 attacks by FPV drones; 20 drops of VOGs from UAVs.

According to the RMA, the following civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in the Yunakiv community, a private residential building and outbuildings were damaged;

in the Druzhbiv community, a private residential building was damaged;

in the Velikopysariv community, buildings of a healthcare facility and an educational institution were damaged;

in the Mykolaiv community, 4 private residential buildings were damaged;

in the Sumy community, non-residential premises and private residential buildings were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Russians launched an attack on one of the villages of the Sumy community on the night of May 1, and a fire broke out. Rescuers eliminated all sources of fire and inspected the surrounding areas. No information about casualties was received.