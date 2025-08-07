Sumy attacked by Russian MLRS, power outages reported: consequences shown

Sumy was attacked by the Russian Federation last night, presumably with MLRS, which provoked interruptions in gas and electricity supply, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and local authorities, writes UNN.

Sumy: on the evening of August 6, Russian troops carried out another shelling of the regional center. Hits were recorded at four locations in one of the city's microdistricts. Private households and non-residential buildings were damaged. - reported the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers, as indicated, extinguished fires and inspected the territories. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

The night before, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported explosions heard in Sumy around 9 p.m., and indicated that it was an enemy attack on the Kovpakivskyi district of the city. Later, Kryvosheienko reported that civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. At one of the hit sites, a gas pipeline was damaged, so gas supply to the adjacent sector was temporarily stopped (more than 40 subscribers were left without gas). Previously, according to his data, the enemy attacked using MLRS.

As of morning, due to yesterday's enemy attack, according to Kryvosheienko, 40 subscribers remained without power supply. All relevant services are working on restoration.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, noted that at least 7 residential buildings in the Sumy community were damaged as a result of the evening enemy attack. And that on August 6, in the evening, the enemy also attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Vorozhbyanska community with two UAVs. "A 71-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds," the head of the Regional Military Administration indicated.

89 out of 112 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine