Sumy attacked by Russian MLRS, power outages reported: consequences shown

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
06:56 AM • 1026 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 16455 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 39341 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 45467 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 93090 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 66998 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 61015 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 47687 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 99114 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 71092 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
Trump announced possible new tariffs against ChinaAugust 6, 11:14 PM • 10880 views
Ukrainians are losing things more often when traveling by rail: UZ named the most interesting lost itemsAugust 6, 11:42 PM • 11162 views
Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack, explosions in Dnipro and Kryvyi RihAugust 7, 12:34 AM • 11260 views
Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damagedVideo01:37 AM • 15304 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees03:09 AM • 13513 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 93110 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 73543 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 99127 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 84229 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 103220 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tim Cook
Serhiy Lysak
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 99380 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 111108 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 104312 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 116834 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 135019 views
Actual
Tesla Cybertruck
BFM TV
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"

Sumy attacked by Russian MLRS, power outages reported: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1474 views

In Sumy, on the evening of August 6, Russian troops shelled the city, causing damage to civilian infrastructure and disruptions to gas and electricity supply. As a result of the attack, no one was reportedly injured, but one man was wounded in the Vorozhbyanska community.

Sumy attacked by Russian MLRS, power outages reported: consequences shown

Sumy was attacked by the Russian Federation last night, presumably with MLRS, which provoked interruptions in gas and electricity supply, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and local authorities, writes UNN.

Sumy: on the evening of August 6, Russian troops carried out another shelling of the regional center. Hits were recorded at four locations in one of the city's microdistricts. Private households and non-residential buildings were damaged.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers, as indicated, extinguished fires and inspected the territories. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

The night before, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported explosions heard in Sumy around 9 p.m., and indicated that it was an enemy attack on the Kovpakivskyi district of the city. Later, Kryvosheienko reported that civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. At one of the hit sites, a gas pipeline was damaged, so gas supply to the adjacent sector was temporarily stopped (more than 40 subscribers were left without gas). Previously, according to his data, the enemy attacked using MLRS.

As of morning, due to yesterday's enemy attack, according to Kryvosheienko, 40 subscribers remained without power supply. All relevant services are working on restoration.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, noted that at least 7 residential buildings in the Sumy community were damaged as a result of the evening enemy attack. And that on August 6, in the evening, the enemy also attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Vorozhbyanska community with two UAVs. "A 71-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds," the head of the Regional Military Administration indicated.

89 out of 112 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine07.08.25, 09:09 • 1212 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Sumy