89 out of 112 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine

On Thursday night, Russia launched 112 drones at Ukraine, 89 of which were neutralized, with 23 hitting 11 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 7 (from 10:30 PM on August 6), the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, east, and center of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"23 UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed (debris) falling in 3 locations," the report says.

Night attack by Russian drones affected Dnipro and three districts: 4 injured reported