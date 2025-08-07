89 out of 112 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
06:56 AM • 976 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 16394 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 39303 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 45432 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 93032 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 66983 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 61007 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 47687 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 99087 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 71091 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
Trump announced possible new tariffs against ChinaAugust 6, 11:14 PM • 10880 views
Ukrainians are losing things more often when traveling by rail: UZ named the most interesting lost itemsAugust 6, 11:42 PM • 11162 views
Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack, explosions in Dnipro and Kryvyi RihAugust 7, 12:34 AM • 11260 views
Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damagedVideo01:37 AM • 15304 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees03:09 AM • 13513 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 93037 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 73506 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 99088 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 84191 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 103182 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tim Cook
Serhiy Lysak
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 99367 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 111094 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 104299 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 116821 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 135005 views
Actual
Tesla Cybertruck
BFM TV
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"

89 out of 112 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

On the night of August 7, Ukraine repelled an attack of 112 Shahed-type UAVs and imitators, neutralizing 89 enemy targets. 23 drones were recorded hitting 11 locations.

89 out of 112 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine

On Thursday night, Russia launched 112 drones at Ukraine, 89 of which were neutralized, with 23 hitting 11 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 7 (from 10:30 PM on August 6), the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, east, and center of the country.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"23 UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed (debris) falling in 3 locations," the report says.

Night attack by Russian drones affected Dnipro and three districts: 4 injured reported8/7/25, 8:19 AM • 1416 views

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea