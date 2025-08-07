89 out of 112 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine
On the night of August 7, Ukraine repelled an attack of 112 Shahed-type UAVs and imitators, neutralizing 89 enemy targets. 23 drones were recorded hitting 11 locations.
On Thursday night, Russia launched 112 drones at Ukraine, 89 of which were neutralized, with 23 hitting 11 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 7 (from 10:30 PM on August 6), the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, east, and center of the country.
"23 UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed (debris) falling in 3 locations," the report says.
