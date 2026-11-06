Sudakov scored his first European competition goal and provided an assist for "Benfica"

Georgiy Sudakov, a midfielder for Portuguese side "Benfica" and the Ukraine national team, recorded two goal involvements in the UEFA Europa League fourth-round match against Lech Poznań. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the 67th minute of the game, the Portuguese side doubled their lead thanks to a well-placed shot by Gianluca Prestianni, who was assisted by Sudakov.

In the final minute of regular time, the Ukrainian himself scored his debut goal in European competition for "Benfica", setting the final score at 3:1.

It should be added that another Ukrainian legionnaire of the Lisbon side — goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin — played the entire match "between the posts".

Previously

Ukrainian attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov scored a brilliant goal in a match for "Benfica" and helped his club defeat "Gil Vicente" in the Portuguese Cup quarterfinal.

Sudakov scored his first goal for "Benfica" of the new season