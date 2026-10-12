Sudakov scored his first goal for "Benfica" of the new season

Ukrainian midfielder of Portugal’s "Benfica" Heorhii Sudakov scored in the club’s matchday 8 league game against "Vitória Guimarães." This was reported by UNN.

Details

Sudakov came on in the 73rd minute, replacing Alexander Bah, and doubled the Lisbon side’s lead just two minutes later.

Samuel Dahl opened the scoring in the first half after a pass from Vangelis Pavlidis. The match ended 2–0 in favor of the "Eagles."

It should be added that this was the Ukrainian’s first goal of the new season. Overall, in the 2026/27 campaign, Sudakov has played 14 matches for "Benfica" in all competitions; before this, he had one assist to his name.

Reminder

UEFA suspended Gianluca Prestianni, a winger for "Benfica," for which Anatoliy Trubin and Heorhii Sudakov play, for six matches following allegations that he used homophobic language toward Vinícius Júnior during the first leg against "Real" in the Champions League play-offs.

Sudakov, Trubin, Sikan, Tsyhankov and Malinovskyi learn their opponents in the Europa League and Conference League