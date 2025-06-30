$41.640.06
Submission for Civinsky's appointment as head of BEB officially submitted to the government - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The submission from the competitive commission regarding the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as the head of the BEB has been submitted to the government. The government has 10 days for the appointment, as reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Submission for Civinsky's appointment as head of BEB officially submitted to the government - MP

The submission from the competition commission regarding the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as the head of the Bureau of Economic Security has been submitted to the government, and the government has 10 days to make the appointment, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

Bureconomic Security of Ukraine, officially announcing that the competition commission's submission for the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as the head of the Economic Security Bureau has been submitted to the government. All formalities have been completed

- Zheleznyak wrote.

According to the people's deputy, by law, the government has 10 days from this moment to make the appointment.

Recall

On June 24, it was reported that the competition commission had identified a single candidate for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security. As reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, head of the NABU detective unit, became the winner.

Addendum

Last June, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and in general for bill No. 10439 on the reboot of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES). The bill provides for mandatory re-attestation of employees. Also, according to the document, international partners will have a decisive voice in the selection and re-attestation of BES employees.

In January 2021, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the BES. In May of that year, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on the establishment of the BES. From 2021 to 2023, the BES was headed by Vadym Melnyk. After Melnyk, the BES was headed by Andrii Pashchuk and Eduard Fedorov as acting directors. In April last year, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Serhiy Perkhun as acting director of the BES until a director of the BES is appointed in the prescribed manner, but for no more than one year, i.e., until April 9, 2025.

In December last year, the commission for the competition to fill the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security announced the conditions and deadlines for submitting documents. Documents could be submitted until January 24.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

