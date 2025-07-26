On the night of July 25-26, a Su-27UB combat trainer fighter jet of the Russian Armed Forces caught fire at the Russian Armavir airfield in the Krasnodar Krai, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to local residents, there is no communication in the settlements near the airfield.

The Armavir airfield and the aircraft on it are mainly used for training cadets of the Krasnodar Aviation School. Resistance to the Kremlin regime inside Russia is growing. - the report says.

The GUR reminded that every crime against the Ukrainian people will be duly retaliated.

