Students at Senegal's main university clashed with security forces, demanding scholarships owed to them by the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Students at Cheikh Anta Diop University in Senegal clashed with security forces, demanding the payment of scholarships and financial aid. The unrest comes amid the country's acute financial problems and its debt burden of 132% of GDP.

In Senegal's main educational institution, Cheikh Anta Diop University, clashes have escalated between students demanding scholarship payments and financial aid, and security forces. The unrest is taking place against the backdrop of the country's acute financial problems: its debt burden, according to the IMF, amounts to 132% of its gross domestic product. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

University authorities were forced to call for help from law enforcement as students threw stones and security forces responded with tear gas.

Students claim that the authorities are ignoring their needs. Demba Ka, president of one of the university associations, said that students had been trying to hold peaceful demonstrations for 13 months.

We appealed to the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, who are aware that the situation in the country is unstable and there is chaos in universities. The state did not listen to our demands 

– said Ka, adding that the government instead worsened the situation by sending police to the campus.

Students report casualties on campus, which has nearly 90,000 people. 

We are afraid... Several students are now injured, and the medical service is unable to cope with the influx 

– student Pape Demba Niane told Reuters.

Despite promises from the new government (President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko) to combat unemployment and corruption, the administration has faced growing public discontent. An audit revealed a larger-than-expected budget deficit and debt burden inherited from the previous government, slowing down negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Stepan Haftko

