Student visa arrivals in the US fall to 4-year low

In August, the number of people arriving in the US on student visas reached a four-year low, portending a bleak trend for the country's education sector, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Office of International Trade, which tracks arrivals in the country, the number of student arrivals in the US decreased by 19% in August year-on-year to just over 313,000 people. This is the fifth consecutive month of decline. This is the lowest number of students entering the US in August – the peak month for new students – since 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of student arrivals decreased by almost 12% in the year ending in August.

The decline is most pronounced among arrivals from Asia, which provides the majority of student visas, amid US President Donald Trump's "America First" policy creating immigration barriers, the publication writes. Measures adopted during the summer application season have negatively affected students considering the US as a place for higher education, leading to billions of dollars in lost revenue for American universities.

UK may waive visa fees for global talent

"If this trend continues, the consequences will be significant not only for campuses and their students – both international and American – but also for the economy as a whole," said Zuzana Sepla Watson, Deputy Director for Federal Policy at the Presidential Alliance for Higher Education and Immigration, whose members include university leaders. "A reduction in the number of international students means less contribution to America's leadership in science and technology and, ultimately, a decrease in the competitiveness of the United States in the long run."

The latest student visa data comes amid the Trump administration's immigration reforms aimed at issuing new H-1B visas for foreign workers with specialized skills. On Friday, the US president signed an executive order to revise the program, including charging a $100,000 application fee.

Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls

In education, a further decline is expected in September, and the number of new international students could decrease by as much as 40% this fall, Watson said.

According to NAFSA (Association of International Educators), this will result in a loss of university revenue of approximately $7 billion. International students contributed almost $44 billion to the US economy and supported almost 400,000 jobs in 2023-2024. According to the association, one US job is created for every three international students.

Asia saw the largest decrease in the overall reduction of student arrivals – by 24% to approximately 191,000. The number of Indian students decreased by 45%, and Chinese students by 12%. Thirteen largest markets in Asia, from Japan to Vietnam, faced a reduction in student arrivals in August and for the year.

Africa saw a 33% decrease in student arrivals, the largest in percentage terms among all regions, though much smaller compared to the overall figure. Western European countries, on the other hand, saw the smallest decrease – just under 1%.

In late May, the US temporarily suspended student visa interviews and tightened screening procedures, including checking applicants' social media profiles, leading to delays at embassies and consulates.

The arrival data does not indicate whether they are new students or returning. According to Watson, many of those who already have student visas may have decided to stay in the US due to the administration's close scrutiny of foreign students.