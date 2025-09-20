Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
03:23 PM • 5446 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
01:11 PM • 17924 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 21463 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 31559 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 50434 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 51809 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 50574 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 43714 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 53405 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 67427 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0.7m/s
68%
756mm
Popular news
Russian strike in Chernihiv region claims life of woman, 6 injured including medics: consequences shownPhotoSeptember 20, 08:54 AM • 3662 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on soldiers awarded the "Cross of Military Merit": what it entailsSeptember 20, 09:20 AM • 3956 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Dnipro has risen to 30September 20, 09:42 AM • 5708 views
Air defense forces are engaging targets: enemy UAVs detected in the skies over Kyiv region12:59 PM • 4198 views
The story of the capital's dog Misha continues: why the police came to check the animal centerPhoto03:13 PM • 3324 views
Publications
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls06:15 PM • 170 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 31559 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 50435 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 57103 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 67430 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Ursula von der Leyen
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 53408 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 57104 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 26011 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 28192 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 30884 views
Actual
MiG-31
Facebook
TikTok
Bild
The Guardian

Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing a $100,000 fee for processing applications for non-immigrant H-1B work visas. This proclamation restricts the entry of foreigners if their petition is not accompanied by the specified payment, with the aim of preventing abuse.

Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls

US President Donald Trump has signed a decree introducing a fee of $100,000 for processing applications for a non-immigrant H-1B work visa. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House, UNN reports.

H-1B Visa

President Donald Trump has signed a Proclamation restricting the entry into the United States of certain foreign nationals with H-1B visas as non-immigrant workers, requiring a payment of $100,000 to accompany or supplement H-1B petitions for new applications to prevent abuses that displace American workers and undermine national security.

- the statement says.

It is noted that the proclamation restricts the entry of foreign nationals as non-immigrants to provide services in specialty occupations under the H-1B program, unless their petition is accompanied by a payment of $100,000.

It directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to limit the approval of petitions from foreign nationals currently outside the United States that are not accompanied by a payment, and allows for exceptions in individual cases if it is in the national interest. The proclamation requires employers to retain documentation of the payment transfer, with the Secretary of State verifying the payment during the petition review, and the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security denying entry to foreign nationals who have not made the payment, and taking other necessary measures to enforce the Proclamation.

- the statement says.

The Proclamation also requires the Department of Labor and the Department of Homeland Security to issue joint guidance on verification, enforcement, audit, and penalties, and directs the Secretary of Labor to initiate rulemaking to review prevailing wage levels for the H-1B program, and the Secretary of Homeland Security to initiate rulemaking to prioritize highly skilled, high-wage H-1B workers.

What Trump says

In his social network Truthsocial, Trump stated that "for too long, millions of illegal immigrants have entered the country, and the immigration system has been broken."

Today, we are proud to announce the release of the Trump Gold Card. The card will be available for $1 million for individuals and $2 million for legal entities. For too long, millions of illegal immigrants have entered our country, and our immigration system has been broken. It is time for the American people and American taxpayers to benefit from our legal immigration system. We expect the card to generate over $100 billion very quickly. This money will be used to reduce taxes, implement projects aimed at economic growth, and pay off our debt.

- Trump wrote.

Disadvantages

Bloomberg, citing lawyers, notes that changes to Trump's H-1B visa statement, including the $100 fee, "will effectively destroy the program."

Who will pay $100,000 for a petition? Unless you want to make it an exclusive program for extremely wealthy people.

- lawyers note.

Some emphasize that "this is a senseless, terrible policy for financial services companies that makes American firms less competitive in the global talent market."

Some of these sentiments, if they come true, may be seen by this administration as an advantage, not a problem.

Senior members of the Trump administration have repeatedly warned - literally - that too many immigrants are taking jobs in America.

Legal risks

According to the publication, courts may also scrutinize the new significant fees. In particular, the $100,000 H-1B visa application fee may be overturned as "excessive."

This is because federal law allows agencies to charge enough to recover reasonable costs, and most work visa applications currently cost around $5,000. Even the most complex, such as for certain investment visas, usually cost less than $10,000 in total.

- the publication writes.

This move could also encourage tech firms and other companies that rely on foreign workers to set up offices outside the US to avoid paying the registration fee and associated hassle.

Recall

In April, US President Donald Trump boasted to reporters about an American "gold" card with his own image on the "obverse" - worth $5 million, for which one can buy a residence permit in the US.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldPublications
United States Department of Homeland Security
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States