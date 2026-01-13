Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises

The death toll from enemy strikes on the Kharkiv suburbs on the night of Tuesday, January 13, has risen to two. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.

Details

"Unfortunately, another person sustained injuries incompatible with life," Syniehubov wrote.

Shortly before this, he reported that two more people were injured in the Kharkiv suburbs during the enemy attack.

Earlier, it became known that one person died as a result of enemy strikes on the Kharkiv suburbs.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, January 13, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Later it became known that the strikes hit the outskirts of the regional center. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayor