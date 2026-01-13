$43.080.09
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combat
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Two people died as a result of enemy strikes on the suburbs of Kharkiv on the night of January 13. The strikes hit the outskirts of the regional center, and according to preliminary information, a fire broke out.

Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises

The death toll from enemy strikes on the Kharkiv suburbs on the night of Tuesday, January 13, has risen to two. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.

Details

"Unfortunately, another person sustained injuries incompatible with life," Syniehubov wrote.

Shortly before this, he reported that two more people were injured in the Kharkiv suburbs during the enemy attack.

Earlier, it became known that one person died as a result of enemy strikes on the Kharkiv suburbs.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, January 13, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Later it became known that the strikes hit the outskirts of the regional center. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv