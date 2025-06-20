Strike on Odesa: enemy UAV destroyed a four-story building, people may be under the rubble

In Odesa, a massive fire broke out on the night of Friday, June 20, as a result of a strike by an attack drone, which literally destroyed a residential four-story building. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the blow, the floors and walls of the building collapsed.

People may be trapped under the rubble. Emergency services are working - Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, local media report that the Odesa dolphinarium, multi-story and apartment buildings, as well as civilian infrastructure, came under enemy attack, with some facilities completely destroyed.

Recall

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported that two people were injured due to the attack on the regional center, and they are being provided with all the necessary medical assistance.

