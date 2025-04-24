Strike on Kyiv on April 24: one person died, 50 were injured

One person died and another 50 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

He specified that doctors hospitalized 35 people, including 6 children.

15 were assisted on the spot - Klitschko noted.

Earlier, he reported that a pregnant woman was also among the victims.

Recall

Powerful explosions rang out in Kyiv on the night of Thursday, April 24. powerful explosions. According to the mayor of Vitpaliy Klitschko, air defense forces are working in the capital against enemy UAVs.

On the same night, Kharkiv was attacked by missiles. This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov. Later, he clarified that Kharkiv was hit by seven missile strikes that night.

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region