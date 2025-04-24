$41.520.14
47.710.05
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
April 23, 05:58 PM • 15424 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 44302 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 67459 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 46206 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 77084 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 42170 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 36689 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32479 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35349 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44595 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Strike on Kyiv on April 24: one person died, 50 were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

As a result of the night attack by Russians on Kyiv on April 24, one person died and 50 were injured. 35 people were hospitalized, including 6 children, 15 received assistance on the spot.

Strike on Kyiv on April 24: one person died, 50 were injured

One person died and another 50 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

He specified that doctors hospitalized 35 people, including 6 children.

15 were assisted on the spot

- Klitschko noted.

Earlier, he reported that a pregnant woman was also among the victims.

Recall

Powerful explosions rang out in Kyiv on the night of Thursday, April 24. powerful explosions. According to the mayor of Vitpaliy Klitschko, air defense forces are working in the capital against enemy UAVs.

On the same night, Kharkiv was attacked by missiles. This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov. Later, he clarified that Kharkiv was hit by seven missile strikes that night.

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region24.04.25, 02:23 • 3288 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
