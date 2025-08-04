Russian strike on Kramatorsk: death toll rises to seven

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kramatorsk has increased. Seven people died as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As a result of the cynical enemy strike on the center of Kramatorsk on July 31, two entrances of a five-story residential building were destroyed, at least 7 people died. - the message says.

During August 4, 780 tons of damaged building structures were dismantled and removed, rescuers recovered the body of 1 person and fragments of a human body from under the rubble, which were handed over to National Police officers for further identification.

In total, during the emergency rescue operations, rescuers dismantled 1685 tons of destroyed structures and extinguished a fire on an area of 1200 square meters.

