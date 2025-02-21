“Stop Russia's nuclear blackmail": Sibiga talks to IAEA Director General

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga held telephone talks with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi. He reported this on the social network X, UNN informs.

Details

According to the diplomat, they discussed ways to ensure nuclear safety, particularly after Russia recently disrupted the IAEA rotation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and struck at the Chornobyl NPP.

A strong international response is crucial to stop Russia's nuclear blackmail - the Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Context

The IAEA team, which was supposed to replace the current mission at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP, has not been able to rotate yet due to the aggressor's provocative actions. This was announced by SNRIU Chairman and Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine Oleh Korikov.

According to him, the IAEA experts who arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and were attacked by a Russian drone on December 10, 2024, were supposed to replace their colleagues who have been at the plant for two months.