Stole and sold almost 30 tons of fuel from a military unit: a group of servicemen detained in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The SBI exposed a group of servicemen who were stealing and selling fuel from a military unit in the Kyiv region. Facts of selling over 27,000 liters of diesel fuel have been documented, and the investigation into the theft of 15 tons of fuel and lubricants has been completed.

Stole and sold almost 30 tons of fuel from a military unit: a group of servicemen detained in Kyiv region

The State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Department of Internal Security of the National Police and the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, announced suspicion to a group of detained servicemen who were embezzling and selling fuel from a military unit in the Kyiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to DBR.

Details

The author of the criminal scheme was the head of one of the military unit's services: he involved two more of his colleagues in the criminal activity. The suspect not only inflated consumption rates but also fictitiously wrote off fuel for transportation costs and generators. This created significant "surpluses" of diesel fuel.

Other participants in the criminal scheme sold these "surpluses" of fuel - for this, they changed license plates on civilian trucks, dressed civilian drivers in military uniforms, and provided fake documents at the checkpoint, which facilitated the removal of fuel from the unit's territory.

Investigators documented facts of sales of over 27 thousand liters of diesel fuel with a total weight of 22.9 tons.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation of military property by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, committed under martial law). The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.

The SBI also completed an investigation into two officers of a military unit in the Kyiv region. The suspects stole about 15 tons of fuel and lubricants every month - the fuel was stored in a special garage near the unit and sold to civilians.

During the searches, over 5 tons of fuel (diesel, gasoline A-95 and A-92) were seized, which have already been transferred to the needs of the defense forces.

DBR spokeswoman explained how the bureau reacts to signals about bribery in the Armed Forces and TCC08.09.25, 12:44 • 2975 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine