Steve Witkoff to meet with Putin's representative at the White House today - CBS News
Kyiv • UNN
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev. The US Treasury Department temporarily lifted sanctions so that the State Department could issue him a visa.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet today, April 2, at the White House with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's envoy for international cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). This was reported by CBS News reporter Sarah Cook, citing several informed sources, reports UNN.
Steve Witkoff will meet today at the White House with senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev.
She noted that for the meeting, the US Treasury Department temporarily lifted sanctions against Dmitriev so that the State Department could issue him the necessary visa to enter the United States.
Addition
Earlier, CNN reported that Dmitriev will travel to Washington this week to meet with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff. In particular, the meeting may focus on bilateral relations, including economic cooperation and investment, as well as finding ways out of the crisis that has been ongoing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In addition, the visit will be the first since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.
Dmitriev himself earlier commented on possible negotiations with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on the war in Ukraine.