Stefanchuk told when the Rada will consider Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO

The bill of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP will be considered by the parliament at the next plenary session. This was announced by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

Stefanchuk announced that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received bill No. 13533 from the President of Ukraine "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Strengthening of Powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office."

The document will be considered by the parliament at the next plenary session - emphasized the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Under Special Circumstances in Conditions of Martial Law." The document was supported by 263 MPs.

The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

According to the amendments to the draft law, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents, and other information from pre-trial investigation bodies.

The Prosecutor General also has the right to issue written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. This primarily concerns providing him with pre-trial investigation materials with a set deadline and method of execution.

In addition, the Prosecutor General will be able to transfer cases under the jurisdiction of one pre-trial investigation body to another pre-trial investigation body "in case of ineffective pre-trial investigation or in the presence of objective circumstances that make it impossible for the relevant body to function."

An alternative bill No. 13531, which proposes to review the powers of NABU and SAP, has been officially registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The document clarifies the procedures for prosecutor's control during pre-trial investigation.

Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen the law enforcement system, ensuring that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and – very importantly – all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document will be a response to public demands and will take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he has approved the text of a new bill to strengthen law enforcement, the independence of anti-corruption bodies, and protection from Russian influence.