Exclusive
10:48 AM • 8550 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 29561 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
10:08 AM • 20351 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of Defense
09:54 AM • 19486 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
06:28 AM • 28145 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 66576 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 108371 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
August 4, 12:41 PM • 79750 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 138259 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 158988 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
752mm
State budget general fund expenditures for 7 months exceed revenues by UAH 700 billion - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

From January to July, the state budget of Ukraine received UAH 2.09 trillion, while expenditures amounted to UAH 2.78 trillion. General fund expenditures exceeded revenues by UAH 700 billion.

State budget general fund expenditures for 7 months exceed revenues by UAH 700 billion - Ministry of Finance

About 2.09 trillion UAH were received into the state budget of Ukraine in January-July, of which 1.47 trillion UAH went to the general fund. Cash expenditures for this period amounted to 2.78 trillion UAH, of which 2.17 trillion UAH were from the general fund. Thus, expenditures from the general fund of the state budget for 7 months exceeded revenues by 700 billion UAH. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In January-July 2025, 1.47 trillion hryvnias were received into the general fund of the state budget. In total, according to the results of January-July 2025, 2.09 trillion UAH of taxes, fees, and other payments were received into the general and special funds of the state budget. Cash expenditures of the state budget for this period amounted to 2.78 trillion UAH, including 2.17 trillion hryvnias for the general fund.

- reported the Ministry of Finance.

Ukraine received $22 billion from partners, needs $39.3 billion by year-end - Ministry of Finance03.07.25, 13:10 • 1153 views

In particular, according to the results of July 2025, 226.6 billion UAH of taxes, fees, and other payments were received into the general and special funds of the state budget. Including 163.5 billion hryvnias to the general fund.

Julia Shramko

Economy
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine