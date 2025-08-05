State budget general fund expenditures for 7 months exceed revenues by UAH 700 billion - Ministry of Finance

About 2.09 trillion UAH were received into the state budget of Ukraine in January-July, of which 1.47 trillion UAH went to the general fund. Cash expenditures for this period amounted to 2.78 trillion UAH, of which 2.17 trillion UAH were from the general fund. Thus, expenditures from the general fund of the state budget for 7 months exceeded revenues by 700 billion UAH. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In January-July 2025, 1.47 trillion hryvnias were received into the general fund of the state budget. In total, according to the results of January-July 2025, 2.09 trillion UAH of taxes, fees, and other payments were received into the general and special funds of the state budget. Cash expenditures of the state budget for this period amounted to 2.78 trillion UAH, including 2.17 trillion hryvnias for the general fund. - reported the Ministry of Finance.

In particular, according to the results of July 2025, 226.6 billion UAH of taxes, fees, and other payments were received into the general and special funds of the state budget. Including 163.5 billion hryvnias to the general fund.